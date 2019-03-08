If you seek solutions for and information about symptoms of enlarged prostates, otherwise known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), Dr. Ronald Catanese, of High Plains Urology, is hosting a free seminar Wednesday night to discuss the range of treatment options for BPH.

Symptoms of BPH, which affects nearly 40 million men in the United States, may include waking several times a night, a frequent and urgent need to go, or a weak urinary stream.

Check-in for the program will begin at 6 p.m. in Classrooms A & B at St. Catherine Hospital, with Catanese's presentation scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Space is limited, so please RSVP to (800) 343-3503.