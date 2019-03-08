In preparation for spring break, the Kansas Department of Revenue is announcing its temporary expanded hours of all driver’s license offices in the state.

The temporary hours are 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through March 22.

“We generally see an increase in traffic at our offices when school is out of session,” said David Harper, director of Property Valuation & Vehicles. “This gives all drivers an additional hour during that two-week period to come in and do renewals or address any other needs they may have with their licenses.”

Harper said in the release that in addition to the hour extensions, Kansas residents ages 21 to 50 with an eye exam in the past 12 months and a Real ID can go to ikan.ks.gov or download the iKan app from the Apple App or Google Play stores to renew a driver’s license.

Residents can renew licenses up to one year prior to its expiration date.

To find the address to a driver’s license office, go to ksrevenue.org/dovstations.html.