The Finney County Humane Society and Animal Shelter have announced changes in a pair of management positions.

Effective March 3, Monica Koehn will assume the position of shelter manager, and Stephanie McGaughey will become the transport and community shelter relations manager, according to a press release from the FCHS.

Koehn previously was the shelter supervisor and has been a shelter employee for two and a half years. As manager, she is responsible for the daily operations of the shelter, the shelter staff and maintaining a positive environment for both animals, adopters and visitors.

McGaughey previously was shelter manager. In her new position, she will be tasked with locating and establishing placement for the animals at the shelter. She also will be scheduling and coordinating community events, such as low-cost vaccination and spay/neuter clinics and will be a liaison between the shelter and other area communities needing help with placement of animals in their shelters.

Nikki Spanier remains FCHS director and will continue to focus on fundraising, grant writing, marketing and advertising events.