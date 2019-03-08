The Garden City Fire Department was called to Garden City High School Friday morning on what turned out to be a false alarm due to a faulty sensor.

The GCFD was called to the school at about 7:10 a.m. after the fire alarm went off, said Fire Chief Allen Shelton. Three trucks and 12 firefighters arrived at the campus, where the school had already been evacuated, he said. He said firefighters performed a smoke investigation but did not find anything.

Garden City USD 457 Public Information Officer Roy Cessna said people returned to the building once the GCFD cleared it.