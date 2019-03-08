Advocates for and against expanding the Medicaid program in Kansas descended on the Statehouse this week for a three-day roundtable. The meetings produced moments of high drama, impassioned speeches and a fair amount of interesting information.

What they didn’t produce was an actual plan to bring a Medicaid expansion bill to the floor of the Kansas House or Senate.

And let’s face it: That’s nonsense. Gov. Laura Kelly (a Democrat) won her statewide race promising to expand the health care program for low-income Kansans. So did Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt (a Republican). By any measure, the fact that Kansans elected politicians of both parties who support expansion to those two offices should matter.

But as this legislative session has unfolded, leaders in the House and Senate have been more interested in spectacle than legislating. They have passed precious few pieces of bipartisan legislation, while slow-rolling school funding repair. On the health care side, they have been far more interested in hearing arguments about a proposal from the Farm Bureau to sell health policies that wouldn’t be subject to state oversight.

The question, then: What are legislative leaders afraid of? Do they believe that Medicaid expansion has the votes to pass (many observers believe it does) and want to prevent the bill from being heard until they can extract some kind of concession from the governor? Do they simply want to inflict maximum political pain upon a member of the opposition party?

This week’s roundtables were useful in one sense. They showed that expansion advocates have a compelling case.

Tens of thousands of Kansans would be able to access affordable coverage for the first time. The budget toll, while debated, seems likely to be modest (the Kansas Health Institute suggests that they first year could cost $47 million, depending on signups). Rural communities, especially rural hospitals, would tap into a steady stream of federal dollars. A stream, it should be noted, that Kansas contributes to whether it participates or not.

We understand that not all legislators support expanding the program. But other states that have done so have seen clear benefits, and not all have implemented the program in the same way. Lawmakers have options to help the people of Kansas.

At the very least, there should be official, honest committee hearings on the governor’s bill.

GateHouse Kansas