HUTCHINSON — As weird as it might sound, Clay Center had the game right where it wanted it at halftime of its Class 3A girls state quarterfinal against Nemaha Central a the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

Sure, the Tigers only had a mere four-point lead at the break, 19-15. But Clay Center had the pace of the game in its favor and the Thunder seemed a bit awe-struck.

"That was our goal, get good shots and make them work on defense," Tiger coach Jeff Edwards said. "We tried to get them to take quicker shots on offense and for the most part it worked. ... I thought our girls did pretty well with that."

And then he added, "but they're explosive."

Indeed Nemaha Central was. The Thunder came out forcing a faster pace in the second half and once the Thunder got up, they kept the pedal down, racing to a 52-42 victory.

Nemaha Central (21-3) will take on Cheney in Friday's 6:30 p.m. semifinal, while Clay Center finished the season 18-5.

Playing a ball-control, deliberate offense in the first half, Clay Center made the Thunder work. And work. And work.

But after halftime, everything the Thunder did worked. Point guard Alleigh Kramer began attacking the basket and Nemaha pushed the pace, hitting the Tigers with a quick 8-0 run to start the third quarter to go ahead for good.

Held ton one point in the first half, Kramer mirrored the Thunder's second-half explosion. She scored eight in the third quarter and 15 in the second half.

She had plenty of help. Ashley Larkin scored two big baskets in the second quarter and Ashley Hammes hit two 3-pointers in the second half, including one at the 6:06 mark of the fourth quarter that put the Thunder up 35-30.

Addy Mullin answered with a 3-pointer of her own for the Tigers and then hit another two minutes later that cut Nemaha's lead back to 39-36. But the makes from deep were a rairity in the second half as Nemaha's zone dared Clay Center to beat it from beyond the arc and the Tigers finished just 5 of 25 for the game, 3 of 18 in the second half.

"Once they got the lead and went to the zone, we're a lot better spreading it out and running our man," Edwards said. "The zone hurt us a little bit and they knew that, they'd seen us on film.

"Our girls' effort was tremendous and I felt like they stayed in it until the last minute to win it."

Nemaha finished 11 of 14 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter to seal it.

Mullin led the Tiger with 14 points, while Clara Edwards had 11. Kramer scored 16 and Jacy Dalinghaus and Hammes each scored 13 for the Thunder.