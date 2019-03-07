The Kansas Department of Agriculture is sponsoring a livestock mortality workshop March 20 in Garden City for cattle, swine and dairy owners to learn about options for managing large-scale mortality in their herds.

The workshop will feature a keynote presentation by Gary Flory of G.A. Flory Consulting, a nationally recognized expert in agricultural and environmental challenges as part of animal disease and natural disaster response.

The workshop will 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Grandstand Meeting Room at the Finney County Fairgrounds, 417 Lake Ave. The workshop is free and lunch will be provided, but registration is requested.

In addition to the keynote speaker, participants will receive information related to biosecurity and secure food supply planning. Animal Health Commissioner Justin Smith will also provide an update on Kansas’ disease response planning efforts. Other presentations will cover options for managing catastrophic mortality, including above-ground burial, the evolution of composting as a viable disposal option, and managing daily mortality during an outbreak.

The registration deadline is March 15. Registration can be done at www.agriculture.ks.gov/emergencymanagement. For more information, contact David Hogg, KDA emergency management coordinator, at (785) 564-7468 or David.Hogg@ks.gov.