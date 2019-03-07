The Kansas Department of Transportation will host a public meeting on Tuesday in Garden city regarding the upcoming U.S. Highway 50/83/400 bypass project, which is expected to begin on March 18.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the KDOT District Six office, 121 N. Campus Drive and will be come and go, with KDOT engineers providing a project briefing and a question-and-answer session every 30 minutes.

The project will replace over 3.5 miles of concrete and asphalt on the Garden City bypass beginning at Third Street and continuing to the east and south to the U.S. 50/Fulton Street interchange.

The project also includes the following improvements:

• the addition of turn lanes at Campus Drive intersection facilitating smoother traffic flow;

• improved lighting at the Fulton Street interchange;

• a dynamic messaging sign (DMS) being added along U.S. 50 east of Campus Drive to advise drivers of road conditions;

• improvements to the city system at Spruce Street through a partnership between the City of Garden City and KDOT that will limit road closures at this intersection for the traveling public.