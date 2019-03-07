The Finney County Historical Museum's Brown Bag Lunch series continues Wednesday with a program titled “Forging Ahead,” which will focus on services and new developments in the Finney County Extension program.

The segment, which starts at noon at the Finney County Historical Museum, 403 S. Fourth St., will be led by Jennifer LaSalle, Finney County Extension family and consumer sciences agent, as well as additional members of the Extension staff.

Admission is free, and access for the programs is through the museum's north entrance.

Extension programs date back more than a century and are designed today to present useful information related to agriculture, home economics, youth development, family life, business, economics and healthy living. Based at Kansas State University, the Extension Service offers assistance, resources and information throughout Kansas.

Those who attend are welcome to bring their own lunch, with the museum providing beverages and dessert.