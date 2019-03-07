Southwest Plains Regional Service Center recently announced the hiring of Tyson Eslinger as an education consultant.

Eslinger currently serves as a middle school principal in Hugoton. He will begin his new position with SWPRSC on July 1.

Eslinger brings experience as a classroom teacher and building leader, with a bachelor's of science in 6-12 social studies and endorsements in PreK-12 physical education and business. His expertise beyond those areas of certification include technology, project based learning, SECD standards and leadership.