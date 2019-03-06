ABC Pregnancy Center open house

What: The pregnancy center will hold a public open house following its annual fundraising banquet earlier this week.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: ABC Pregnancy Care Center, 509 N 6th St.

Cost: Free

Contact: Call Hannah Proffitt at ABC at (620) 271-1330 for more information.

Area Healthcare Forum

What: Healthcare providers and staff are invited to share the issues they face when working with patients in southwest Kansas.

When: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: USD 363 Administrative Building, 305 Wiley St., Holcomb

Cost: Free

Contact: To RSVP, call (620) 271-0700 or email marketing@accelacarept.com.

Polar Plunge

What: The annual walk, run and icy swim fundraiser will benefit local Special Olympics athletes.

When: 9 a.m. registration; 10 a.m. indoor and outdoor walk/run; Polar Party at 11 a.m.; opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: Parrot Cove Water Park, 990 Stone Creek Drive

Cost: Participants must raise $30 to compete. They will have access to the water park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of the event and can buy a $10 pass to stay until the park closes.

Contact: Visit plungeks.org/gardencity to register, donate or learn more, and contact Luke Schulte at (620) 408-4450 or schultel@ksso.org to provide sponsorships.

Antiques Appraisal Fair

What: The seventh annual Southwest Kansas Antiques Appraisal Fair invites participants to bring family heirlooms and keepsakes to be shown and shared live before an audience. Appraisal registration is available at the Finney County Historical Museum and until 2 p.m. at the door Saturday.

When: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Finney County 4-H Building at the Finney County Fairgrounds

Cost: Free. First-come/first-served appraisals are $15 per item.