Main Street’s department store Stage will permanently close its doors this summer, but the shuttering is less an ending than the beginning of something new.

The closure is not isolated, said Garden City Stage manager Sonia Rivas. Stage’s parent company, Stage Stores, is closing the brand, and all stores will ultimately shut down or be converted into a new store, she said.

After a conversion process, the Garden City store will reopen with its current staff as a new store, Rivas said, though she declined to say what the store would be.

An opening date for the new store has not yet been set, but is projected for this summer after the expected Stage closing date in early June, Rivas said.

Stage staff is sad the current store is closing, Rivas said, but she believes they are transitioning to something better.

Closing sales for the current store will begin Wednesday and continue through the next few months.

Stage Stores operates about 800 Stage, Bealls, Goody’s, Palais Royal and Peebles department stores and nearly 60 Gordman’s off-price retail stores in 42 states, according to its website.

The company announced recently it will open 38 new Gordman’s across Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Texas, partially by converting existing Stage stores, including the former location in Dodge City, into the new brand. The expansion is expected to expand further through 2019 and early 2020.

