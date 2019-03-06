Southwest Plains Regional Service Center in Sublette has announced the hiring of Kimberly Mauk as its new CEO.

Mauk currently serves as superintendent and elementary school principal in Rolla. She is expected to start her new position with SWPRSC on July 1.

Mauk has experience with school redesign and has successfully led the Rolla school district through the Kansas Education System Accreditation process. She is pursuing a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Kansas State University.

Southwest Plains, one of seven regional education service centers in Kansas, serves over 80 school districts.