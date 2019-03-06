A 68-year-old Garden City man was injured Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 50 in rural Finney County.

Gregory Ojeda, 20, Garden City, was driving a 2011 Chevy passenger car westbound in the right lane on U.S. 50 about five miles west of the U.S. 83 junction at about 2:35 p.m., when he slowed down and moved to the left lane and stopped for an emergency vehicle. A 2001 Saturn passenger car driven by Garfio Eduardo, 68, of Garden City, came up behind Ojeda and didn’t notice that Ojeda had slowed down and had to abruptly hit the brakes, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Meanwhile, a 2019 Peterbilt semi truck driven by Shannon R. Thys, 50, of Garden City, came up behind both vehicles and didn’t notice Eduardo slowing down and rear-ended his car, causing Eduardo’s car to rear-end Ojeda’s vehicle, according to the KHP.

Eduardo, who was wearing his seat belt, was taken to St. Catherine Hospital with a suspected serious injury. Neither Ojeda nor Thys, who both were wearing their seat belts, were injured. A passenger in Ojeda’s vehicle, Fernando Alvarez, was also wearing a seat belt and was not injured.