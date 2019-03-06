Kansas Health Foundation President and CEO Steve Coen has announced plans to retire, effective July 31.

Coen has served as president and CEO since August 2008. Since joining the Foundation in 1987, Coen has held several other positions, including director of public affairs, senior program officer and vice president for administration.

The foundation board plans to begin a national search for Coen's successor.

Coen championed a number of initiatives during his tenure at KHF, including: creation and development of the Kansas Leadership Center; establishment of a 20-year, $60 million investment in Kansas community foundations called Giving Resources to Our World (GROW); development and implementation of innovative in-school physical education programs; leading the foundation’s movement from private foundation to public charity tax status so that it could support public policy and advocacy efforts; and the launch of the foundation’s statewide “Can’t Wait to Read” early childhood literacy campaign.

Before coming to the Foundation, Coen served as a legislative assistant to Sen. Bob Dole in Washington, D.C. and as state director of his four Kansas offices.