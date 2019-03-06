Public service and law enforcement have been embedded in Sgt. JJ Gonzales from birth.

His father and uncle once served as officers at the Garden City Police Department, and another uncle worked at the Finney County Sheriff’s Office. A courtroom in town is dedicated to his grandfather, the first translator for the Finney County court system, he said.

Gonzales, himself, has served almost 19 years with the sheriff’s office, something he’s always wanted to do.

“This job means everything to me. People say a job doesn’t define who you are. This particular job defines the person that I am,” Gonzales said. “In the simplest terms, I serve my county. I serve my city. I serve the people within those two areas.”

It’s that job, or parts of it, that was put on hold in October, when Gonzales chose to have his left leg, subject to nearly a decade of consistently infection-ridden and ineffective knee replacements, amputated after a particularly bad infection.

The new, electronic prosthetic that would allow Gonzales to move beyond administrative work is not covered by county insurance, but, with the quickly orchestrated crowdfunding campaign “Help JJ Get a Leg,” local law enforcement officers are working to find an alternative solution for the longtime officer.

Throughout his years with the sheriff’s office, Gonzales has been a jailer, patrol deputy and warrants deputy, served on the gang unit and SWAT team, and now, is acting sergeant in the Warrants and Fugitive Division.

Gonzales has spent the past several months handling administrative work for his department, but his job before October was a mobile one, he said. He said he spent about 70 percent of the day on his feet, escorting inmates to and from court, and had to be ready to handle conflict in confined quarters or on uneven terrain. The ability to move and react quickly is a must, he said.

The prosthetic leg covered by Finney County’s Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance plan covers a hydraulic leg, designed for day-to-day walking, but not a microprocessor-controlled knee, ankle and foot that would allow him to perform his duties in the field, Gonzales said.

The $46,000 electronic prosthetic would automatically adjust the leg in different terrains, essentially “telling” Gonzales’ body how to walk, he said. Unlike the hydraulic leg, he could go from sitting to standing, and walking to running immediately, he said. He could become part of his team again, he said.

“I can’t explain how I feel seeing my coworkers, my team, having to work so hard in my absence. It almost destroys me,” he said. He paused, wavering and emotional. “But, I come to work every day because I need these people in my life. They are my family.”

The sheriff’s office and Finney County administration have been working with Blue Cross Blue Shield for months to help Gonzales get coverage for the leg, but with little success, said Finney County Sheriff Kevin Bascue. With those options exhausted, the office and other local law enforcement agencies decided to turn to the community, he said.

The office will raise money through a GoFundMe account with a $50,000 goal and take donations through the sheriff’s office and Golden Plains Credit Union. If the campaign falls short of its goal, Bascue said, he will approach the Finney County Commission to discuss other options to close the gap in funding.

Ultimately, he said he would like to change the language in the county insurance policy so that it would cover prosthetics like Gonzales’, though the idea is still in its early stages.

It’s not the first time the sheriff’s office has stepped up for Gonzales. Soon after the sergeant lost his leg in October, fellow officers raised over $3,000 to make his bathroom at home handicap accessible, said Pamela Emuedue, a deputy in Gonzales’ division. The ongoing insurance issue was just another opportunity to collaborate and help a deeply appreciated coworker.

Gonzales is a public servant who avoids the spotlight, said Garden City police Sgt. Lana Urteaga.

Gonzales has coached youth wrestling and baseball for decades, and, with a continual upbeat attitude, never seems to have a bad day, said Garden City police Sgt. Bill Powers.

Urteaga said Gonzales' smile alone is infectious.

“As much as J’s given to the community, in his time of need we just hope that the community would come back and help. He wants to get back in uniform. He wants to be the man he once was with his family, with his wife, with his grandchildren. He wants to enjoy that, and he wants to continue enjoying his career…” Emuedue said. “(He’s) very humble. Not one to ask for help.”

Former gang members or youth Gonzales has coached have come up to him and thanked him for putting them on better paths, Gonzales said. They’re the moments he knows he’s done something positive. If he could reenter the field and take up the fullness of his career, he said, he sees his options as wide open: captain, undersheriff, sheriff, if he can. He doesn’t know what’s coming, but he said he’ll “walk that path as far as it will allow me.”

Having his mobility back would allow Gonzales to continue to serve his community in and out of uniform, he said. Besides his job, he said he has T-ball to coach, wrestlers to mentor, pheasants to shoot and fish to catch. The new leg will allow him to move forward as he planned.

“I just want my life back,” Gonzales said. “I’m not asking for anything better. I just want to be the same.”

