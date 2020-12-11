Today’s Birthday (12/11/20). Take advantage of lucrative opportunities this year. Disciplined efforts pay off in silver. Make and fulfill domestic plans. Shift the course of your partnership this winter, inspiring personal discoveries. A passion project takes new directions next summer, sparking a romantic collaboration. Grab a golden prize.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Adapt to surprising news that could impact shared accounts. Strategize and position to take advantage of favorable conditions with long-term benefit. Grab lucrative options.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Express your admiration and respect with your partner. Acknowledge who they are for you. Gifts given now have long-lasting benefit. Share your heart.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Adapt practices for unforeseen physical matters. Nurture yourself with loving care for long-term health and vitality. Savor simple pleasures like luxurious hot water.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on fun with family and your sweetheart. Adapt to unexpected changes. Enjoy sweet moments of shared passion. Follow your heart for long-term gain.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Settle into domestic bliss. Relax and focus on home and family. Collaborate for fun, beauty and household improvement. Get creative and savor the delicious results.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant. Find creative solutions to unexpected twists. Investigate new options. Use grace, diplomacy and tact. Practice your arts, talents and crafts.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on making money and succeed, despite unplanned deviations. You can get what you need. Full speed ahead! Push for an income bump.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Your natural leadership rises when your heart is involved. Create a buzz. Offer encouragement, inspiration and motivation. Contribute for positive change.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Indulge in your favorite relaxing rituals. Peaceful privacy brings out your creativity. Sort, clean and organize space for upcoming projects. Coordinate, schedule and plan.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy safe social connections. Confer with friends and allies. Reinforce bonds and connections, despite challenging circumstances. Collaborate in a bigger conversation and community.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Advance professional goals by leaps and bounds when your actions match your words. Keep deadlines and promises for satisfying results. Compete for a prize.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Get adventurous. Try new flavors, ideas and philosophies. Learn through another’s experience. Walk in someone else’s shoes. Savor a fascinating educational project. Explore.