Senior Showcase

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

Welcome December and "Hello" Finney County and area seniors. We are now requiring that you wear a mask to enter and while you are at the Senior Center, per Garden City and Finney County Ordinances. While eating and drinking you may remove your mask. Please wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and maintain six-feet social distancing whenever possible. This will improve your chances of avoiding COVID-19.

Masks are required to ride the bus or to enter Transit Building. All bus rides are free. This is a great time to try us out. We are also looking to add a couple of CDL drivers to our crew this month. We will also be hiring an Assistant Director for Transit. We want to acknowledge and thank Marcy Duncan for her many years of dedicated service to Finney County Transit. Marcy recently retired from her position as Assistant Transit Director.

The dance on Wednesday evening, Dec. 9 has been cancelled. No dance at Senior Center this week

I would like to invite you to join us for lunch sometime. You may dine in or get your meal packaged up to take home and enjoy. We are the best buy in town for seniors. We ask for a $3.50 donation for your lunch. If you are under age 60, meals are $5.75. Just call 272-3620 and sign up with Leslie. You can see the menu in this column each week or stop by and pick up a full month’s menu at the Center. Our website also has the menu posted.

We are honoring veterans this week with the Quilts of Valor presentations on Friday at 1 p.m. Please stop by and watch this very moving presentation.

A huge thank you to Marty, Annette, Dick, Donna with RSVP, and Hilary for their work these past two months, helping seniors with Medicare options, choices and changes.

Planning ahead for December: All Transit Services and the Senior Center will close early on Thursday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. after lunch is served. The last City Link route will run at noon that day. We will also be closed on Friday, Dec. 25 for Christmas day. We will also close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve. We will be closed for New Year’s Day on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 also.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Dec. 9: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; no evening dance.

Thursday, Dec. 10: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Blood Pressure Clinic (masks required), 11 a.m.; Christmas Movie with popcorn balls and cocoa, 12:45 p.m.; Legal Aide (appointment required), 1 p.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11: Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.; Quilts of Valor Presentation, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 14: December Birthday Celebration, 11:45 a.m.; Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 16: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 pm.; FCCA Board Meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Dance with Ortiz Band ($5 donation/person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Dec. 9: Homemade beef vegetable soup, ham and bacon and cheddar cheese sandwich on a bun, celery stick with peanut butter and sherbet.

Thursday, Dec. 10: Spaghetti, meat sauce, breadstick, peas and fruit.

Friday, Dec. 11: Open-face hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, cauliflower and fruit.

Monday, Dec. 14: Truck driver casserole, stewed tomatoes and zucchini and sherbet.

Tuesday, Dec. 15: Chicken Alfredo, broccoli, garlic bread and banana.

Wednesday, Dec. 16: Beef tips over rice, corn and Grandma’s chocolate cookie.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.