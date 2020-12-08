Hints from Heloise

Dear Readers: Time for a refresher on masks and cloth face coverings, courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.CDC.gov). Here we go!

First off, infants and people with breathing difficulties should not wear face coverings to fight COVID. People with breathing problems need to socially distance themselves and wash their hands frequently. Everyone must isolate if they feel sick.

A mask or cloth face covering should cover the nose AND mouth, feel snug but not uncomfortable, lay up against the side of the face, secure to the face with ties or ear loops, allow for restriction-free breathing and be machine washable.

Here in San Antonio, there's a city and county ordinance: All folks 10 years and older must wear a cloth face covering when in public. Your city may have a similar ordinance. Hang in there; we will get through this. - Heloise

TECH TALK TUESDAY

Dear Heloise: I stay on top of my resume all the time and update it frequently. The world is moving so quickly that I can't afford to fall behind.

When I achieve a goal or a reward at work, I'm sure to mark it on my resume. Whether it's a sales goal I achieved or if I caught an error that saved the company money, I'll log it on my resume ASAP. - Ron R. in California

HOAs

Dear Heloise: Can you explain a little about HOAs? What are they, and how do they work? - Brenda in Texas

Hi, Brenda: In a nutshell, a homeowner's association is a group run by folks living in a particular residential community. It may have been started by a real estate developer when a neighborhood was planned, then handed back over to the residents. An HOA elects a board that manages the common areas, and makes and enforces rules for the residents.

If you want to buy a home in this subdivision, you typically have to become a member of the HOA, and pay dues for the privilege. The HOA can regulate how those dues are spent, and controls things that affect the general quality of life in the neighborhood, right down to how your grass is mowed and the color you paint your door. If your community has a swimming pool and/or tennis court/fitness center, dollars to donuts, it's governed by an HOA. Security guards and gated communities fall under this scenario also.

HOAs can improve the value of your home, but a poorly run HOA can lower its value. Do your research on the community you're thinking of joining. There's a lot to know. - Heloise

BRANCH BUSINESS

Dear Readers: When trimming up your Christmas tree, don't toss the trimmed branches. Their scent is beautiful, and the trimmings are great for decorating, trimming the mantle, forming into a wreath with some holly berries. ... One caveat, though: Some of these can be extremely poisonous to pets and people. Keep trimmings up, up and away.

In case of poisoning, have the phone number of the National Capital Poison Center handy: 1-800-222-1222, and be prepared to tell them what plant has been ingested. - Heloise

