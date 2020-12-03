Today’s Birthday (12/03/20). This could be an especially lucrative year. Persistent, diligent actions get results. Winter changes with your partner lead to personal growth and development. Abandon outworn habits for personal renewal next summer, inviting a phase of romance, partnership and fun. Pull in a fat harvest.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Don’t try to force a domestic issue. Hold your temper; consider long-term consequences. You get more with honey than vinegar. Handle practicalities. Avoid sensitivities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Wait for developments. Consider words carefully to avoid misunderstandings. Tempers could run hot. Don’t say something you’d regret later. Breathe deeply. Music soothes.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Financial conditions could seem blocked. Avoid unnecessary expense. Patiently communicate around a delay or shortage. Check for changes. Practical demands control the outcome.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Treat yourself with love and kindness. Ignore old familiar worries. Things look differently from another view. Talk to someone you trust. Pamper yourself.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow to avoid accidents. Passions may be high. Look before leaping. Take time to consider long-term consequences and implications. Rest and maintain objectivity. Listen.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take care at work. Stay objective in a tense situation. Avoid conflicting interests. Stick to the budget. Your influence is on the rise.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Put in extra planning before launching an exploration. Tread carefully or it could get risky. Choose privacy over publicity. Stay practical. Listen to someone experienced.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Research more before a big expense or purchase. Collaborate for solutions that work for you both. Make quiet inroads. Get nostalgic. Compromise and coordinate.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take it easy. Relax with your partner. Avoid fuss or controversy. Wait for obstacles to pass. Competition or romance? Consider all possibilities. Collaborate.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Patience may be required. Slow to avoid accidents. Physical obstacles or blockages could affect your health and work. Don’t force things. Nurture yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Relax and slow down. Romantic barriers abound. Keep your sense of humor and flexibility. Avoid crowds, expense or hassle. Have fun with family.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Domestic matters take your attention. Tempers could flare. Turn down the heat. Stay patient. Listen more than you speak. Comfort food satisfies.