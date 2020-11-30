Today’s Birthday (11/30/20). Take advantage of a lucrative year. Build and grow savings with steady focus and discipline. Supporting each other to navigate winter changes leads to a personal accomplishment phase. Upgrading your style or habits next summer encourages romance and collaboration. Build something wonderful together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new six-month Lunar Eclipse phase dawns in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns. Shift the direction of your research.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Reach a financial turning point. The next six months can get especially lucrative following this Gemini Full Moon/Eclipse. Generate positive cash flow.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — A challenge redirects you. This Lunar Eclipse in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams. This Gemini Eclipse illuminates a transition. Begin a fertile introspective phase of private productivity.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — This Eclipse illuminates social changes. One door closes and another opens. Friends come and go in your community. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new professional phase. This Eclipse illuminates a career shift. A sense of purpose inspires a creative surge over the next six months.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — An exploration changes. This Gemini Eclipse highlights an educational redirection over six months. Travel expands your view. Experiment and investigate. Learn from a master.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — The stakes could seem high with this Eclipse. Shift directions with shared finances over the next six months. Work out the next phase together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate and compromise for shared commitments. Adjust to new circumstances. The Gemini Eclipse reveals stress points with a partner. Begin a six-month partnership phase.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Physical challenges abound. Reassess to reduce risk. Prioritize to conserve energy. Begin a six-month health and fitness phase following this Eclipse. You’re clear what’s important.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Make creative changes. Redirect a romance, passion or project over the next six months. Express your heart, imagination and artistry, inspired by the Lunar Eclipse.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and nurture your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation following this Eclipse. Begin a six-month home and family phase. Beautify your surroundings.