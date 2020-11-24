Senior Showcase

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

Happy Thanksgiving from the board and staff at the Finney County Senior Center and Transit Center.

Hello Finney County and area seniors. We do require that you wear a mask to enter and while at the Senior Center. You may remove your mask to eat and drink. The COVID-19 numbers continue to grow in Garden City and all of southwest Kansas. Wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and maintain six-feet social distancing whenever possible. Both the Senior Center and Transit continue doing a lot of extra cleaning and sanitizing. Masks are required to ride the bus and to enter Transit building.

Medicare Open Enrollment continues through the first week in December. This is the time you can evaluate and make changes to medication coverage and supplemental coverage. RSVP will once again have Dick or Donna to help you evaluate your current Medicare coverages. Call Annette at 275-5566 to make an appointment.

Plan to join us on Monday, Nov. 30 for our Christmas Crafting Class with Patti. Please call ahead to register. We want to make sure to have enough seats and materials for you. Looking ahead into December, the Senior Association will meet and eat on Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. Silver Brushes painting will be on Monday, Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m. On the Dc. 10, we will have a holiday movie and popcorn feast at 12:45 p.m.

On Dec. 11, we will celebrate veterans with a Quilts of Valor presentation at 1 p.m. And our monthly birthday celebration is Dec. 14 at 11:45 a.m. We will be closing early on Dec. 24 and will be closed all day on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Both Finney County Transit and Finney County Senior Center are closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving. We will also close early on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 1pm, after lunch is served. The last City Link route will be at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 25. All regular services will resume on Monday, Nov. 30.

This is a great time to try out our city/county bus system. All rides are free through the end of December and beyond. Check us out. We have many in-town stops and for those of you with disabilities, we have some mini-bus options for door to door rides. The mini-bus individualized rides must be scheduled 24 hours in advance.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Nov. 25: Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Senior Center and Transit Services closing, 1 p.m.; no dance tonight.

Thursday, Nov. 26: Closed Thanksgiving Day

Friday, Nov. 27: Closed Thanksgiving holiday

Monday, Nov. 30: Christmas Crafting Class ($6.00 fee and must sign up with Della), 10:30 a.m.; Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 1: Monthly Breakfast (must sign up with Della), 8:30 a.m.; Decorate the Christmas Tree, 9:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Senior Voice Committee, 11:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 2: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with Moonshiners ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Nov. 25: Roasted turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans Almondine and Rice Krispy Treat.

Thursday, Nov. 26: Closed Thanksgiving Day.

Friday, Nov. 27: Closd Thanksgiving holiday.

Monday, Nov. 30: BBQ shredded pork on bun, scalloped potatoes, peas and Grandma’s Cookie.

Tuesday, Dec. 1: Pinto beans and ham, corn muffin, pumpkin pie and ice cream.

Wednesday, Dec. 2: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and cookie.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.