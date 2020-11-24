Today’s Birthday (11/24/20). Silver flows into your coffers this year. Take advantage to power on, full speed ahead. Together, navigate a change this winter to motivate a personal flowering. Redirect your path to your vision this summer, inviting collaboration and romance with your partner. Plan financially for future dreams.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You know what you want and you’re motivated. Don’t pound a closed door. Envision desired results and plot the course. Lead by example.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Find a quiet spot to recharge. Let passions subside into dreamy reverie. Clean messes and contemplate what’s next. Clear space for future possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Connect with friends and allies for shared support. Lend a hand where you can. Share comfort with someone who understands. Together, you’re especially powerful.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance a professional project by leaps and bounds. Make deals and sign contracts. You can see the way to go. Go for it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — An educational adventure beckons. Follow a dream. Explore new terrain. Study to fulfill long-term plans. Get out in the sunshine and fresh air.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance a profitable initiative to benefit shared accounts. Draw upon hidden assets. Others can move quickly, knowing that they can depend on you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration develops naturally. Provide support. Discuss the plan and coordinate actions. Rely on each other. Share and connect at a deeper level. Romance could kindle.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get out and move. Exercise clears your head and energizes your body. Prioritize health and avoid risky business. Take action for work and vitality.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Have fun with people you love. Enjoy sweet moments. Tap into your own creativity, artistry and passion. Listen to great music. Share your heart.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Work and play both center around home and garden. Upgrade your environment as needed. Give away stuff you no longer need. Paint works wonders.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Make an exciting intellectual connection. Creativity abounds. The ideas of one spark those of another. Write and record. Share discoveries with a wider circle.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Pull in the harvest. Pluck the fruits of your labor. You’re energizing a cash flow surge. Communicate what is wanted and needed. Provide a vital link.