Hints from Heloise

Dear Readers: OK, we are just going to go there, lay it bare and talk about it. Why do dogs sometimes eat poop? This is called coprophagia, and there are several reasons for it. Let's check them out.

When puppies eat stool, they are most often emulating the mother. Mom (by instinct) will eat the waste of her puppies to get rid of the odor in order to discourage predators. Puppies may never grow out of this habit. Keep the yard and puppy pads spotless to try to stop this behavior.

If Puppy continues, he may have digestive troubles. An exam by a veterinarian is called for.

Adult dogs can eat poop as a reaction to being bored or stressed, or they can be trying to compensate for not getting enough food.

To stop this behavior, make sure Dog has a good quality diet, fresh water, lots of playtime and socializing, and attention. Never punish the dog for eating poop; rather, correct the cause. - Heloise

PET PAL

Dear Readers: Meet Tiger. John M. sent two pics of this white and torti-colored cat. So sweet, with big eyes. Tiger's sitting by a clock reminding us that the time we have with our pets is shorter than we would like.

To see Tiger and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week."

SOGGY SOLUTION

Dear Heloise: I put peanut butter on both sides of the bread and the jelly in the middle. This prevents the jelly from making the bread soggy. - Erin T., age 11, in Ohio

WOOD WORK

Dear Readers: When's the last time you did a good detail cleaning of your baseboards? Can't remember? It's time.

You do hopefully dust the baseboards on a regular basis. This will make a deep cleaning easier. A barely damp microfiber cloth can attract dust.

Chemical cleaners and those with ammonia should never find any woodwork in your home - it can be drying and damaging. Mild detergent diluted with water will work just fine.

Furniture oils can moisturize to limit drying and cracking. Wax can harden the finish and lessen the look of scratches. Read the labels on these products.

For long-term care of baseboards, limit their time in the sun, and keep the humidity in your home low, between 25 percent and 50 percent. - Heloise

THE GRATER GOOD

Dear Heloise: I use a box grater (Grandma called her metal one a knucklebuster - ha ha!) to grate cold cheese, butter and cream cheese. It saves thawing time. And for these items, I usually just eyeball the amounts needed for a recipe, so measuring isn't an issue. - Kali T. in Ohio

MATCHY MATCH

Dear Heloise: My hairstylist recommended to always use the matching shampoo and conditioner of a brand. They are made to chemically go together, to complement each other. - Heather W. in New York



