Today’s Birthday (11/21/20). This year could get especially lucrative. Disciplined efforts pay in silver and gold. Winter redirects a collaborative effort, leading to a growth and development phase for a passion project. Make a personal change next summer, inspiring blossoming romance and partnership. Save and spend wisely.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — For a month, with the Sun in Sagittarius, exploration calls. Shift your attention toward educational, cultural or philosophical matters. Expand your sphere of influence.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus on managing shared resources this month. Focus on financial growth under the Sagittarius Sun. Collaborate for common cause. Support the team.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health and fitness. Put your heart into your work and it flowers. Collaboration comes naturally, with the Sun in Sagittarius this month.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore limited options. The Sun in Sagittarius this month favors your health and fitness. Your workload could get intense. Balance activity with relaxation and fun.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Feather your love nest. You’re lucky in love under the Sagittarius Sun this month. Romance, fun and games are favored. Follow your heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work together with your partner. Make domestic changes over the next month, with the Sun in Sagittarius. Adjust for family circumstances. Beautify your spaces.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Maintain healthy practices. Begin a creative month-long phase with the Sagittarius Sun. Study and research. Write, film and broadcast your ideas. It gets lucrative.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Follow your heart. it’s easier to make money this month under the Sagittarius Sun. You’re especially charismatic and charming. Put profitable projects together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You have an advantage, with the Sun in your sign for a month. Use your power and confidence for good. Consider a higher purpose.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Write and edit your vision statement. Get into a contemplative month-long phase. Complete projects, with the Sun in Sagittarius, to prepare for what’s next.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Maintain your profitable momentum. You’re especially popular. Connect and share support for community efforts. Benefits flow through social channels with the Sagittarius Sun.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Consider personal priorities. Your career flowers over the next month, with the Sun in Sagittarius. Your influence is on the rise. Refine your focus.