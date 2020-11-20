Church events

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic as some are canceling in-person services and activities for their congregations at this time. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others, depending on the size of the church, are having services as usual but limiting activities.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Sunday worship with the message giving by Pastor Steve Ensz titled "Victory of The Lamb", Revelation 19, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, and on the radio, 10:30 a.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Sunday’s service in sanctuary, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Confirmation Class, 10:45 a.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.

Monday: Parent’s Day Out, 9 a.m.; Scouts, Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m.; Bell Choir, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Men’s Emmaus, noon.

Wednesday: Online Zoom Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Praise Team practice, 8 p.m.

Thursday: Closed, Thanksgiving

Saturday: Saturday Night Light in Chapel, 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Community Congregational Church

(United Church of Christ)

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Worship service with the message "Are You a Baaaer or a Bleater?", Matthew 25:31-46, 10 a.m.; Fellowship and coffee, 11 a.m.; Church Thanksgiving Dinner, 6:30 p.m.

There is also a live feed of the service on the church’s Facebook page.

Tuesday: Women’s Group dinner, Garden City Steak House, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: Closed, Thanksgiving

Friday: Men’s Lunch, Ward’s Cafe, 11:45 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5623.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, upstairs, downstairs by Pastor Bob Bates, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message "Do It Again Lord", 10:45 a.m.

The message will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, later in the day.

A nursery, birth to four-year-old, and Children’s Church, kindergarten to fifth grade, are provided during the worship service.

Wednesday: No classes.

Thursday: Church office closed, Thanksgiving; no morning Men’s Bible Study.

Friday: Church office closed.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Trinity Lutheran Church

1010 N. Fleming St.

Sunday: Prayer team, 8:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 9 a.m.; Sunday School for all ages, Voters meeting - EW, 10:30 a.m.; Worship at Grace, Ulysses, 5 p.m.; Worship at Immanuel, Lakin, 7 p.m.

Monday: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.; Girl Scouts, Stephen Ministry, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Preschool-3, 9 a.m.; Get-together -Girls, 10 a.m.; Newsletter work time, 1 p.m.; Thanksgiving Dinner, 5:30 p.m.; Worship, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: No Preschool or Midweek.

Thursday: Church office closed, Thanksgiving.

Friday: Church office closed.

Saturday: Worship service, 5:30 p.m.; Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the church, call (620) 276-3110.

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.