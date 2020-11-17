Senior Showcase

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

Happy Holidays and Hello Finney County and area seniors. We are now requiring that you wear a mask to enter and while you are at the Senior Center, per Garden City ordinance. While you are eating and drinking you may remove your mask. The COVID-19 numbers continue to increase in Garden City and all of southwest Kansas.

Wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and maintain six-feet social distancing whenever possible. Leslie is doing a lot of extra cleaning and sanitizing at the Senior Center to help keep you safe. Marcia, Rhonda, the drivers and staff at Finney County Transit are also taking a lot of extra measures to keep the buses and the Transit Center all sanitized and clean. Masks are required to ride the bus or to enter Transit Building.

All staff will also be wearing masks in public areas, per city ordinance.

Medicare Open Enrollment continues through the first week in December. This is the time you can evaluate and make changes to medication coverage and supplemental coverage. RSVP will once again have Dick or Donna to help you evaluate your current Medicare coverages. Call Annette at 275-5566 to make an appointment.

On Wednesday evening, Nov. 18, join Sue Knight and the Ortiz Band for the weekly dance at 7:30 p.m. There is also a chili supper (free will donation) that evening at 5:30 p.m., before the dance.

All Transit Services and the Senior Center will close early on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 1 p.m., after lunch is served. The last City Link route runs at noon that day. We will also be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Nov. 18: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Commodity Distribution, 10 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; FCCA Board Meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Chili Supper, 5:30 p.m. (free will donation); Dance with Ortiz Band ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 19: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20: Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.; Sundae Bar, 12:30 p.m.; Legal Aide (appointment required), 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 23: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 24: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 25: Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Senior Center and Transit Closing Early, 1 p.m.; No dance tonight.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Nov. 18: Chicken Kiev, baked potato, sour cream, green beans and fruit.

Thursday, Nov. 19: Sloppy Joe on bun, chips, carrots and ice cream.

Friday, Nov. 20: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, mixed veggies and Oreo.

Monday, Nov. 23: Chicken spaghetti, sliced carrots, breadstick and Oreo.

Tuesday, Nov. 24: Chili cheese dog on bun, chips, corn and fruit.

Wednesday, Nov. 25: Roasted turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans Almondine and Rice Krispy treat.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.