Murphy’s Law

It is up to us.

It is up to us to come together.

It is up to us to put aside our differences.

It is up to us to stop hating one another because we think and feel differently.

Saturday we learned Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States.

Days after the Nov. 3 election, enough votes had been counted to determine Biden will become president, defeating Donald Trump.

However, Trump is not accepting the results, claiming corruption and filing lawsuits.

That is the last thing this country needs, but this is not unexpected.

Trump spent the last four years saying what he pleased, tweeting whatever crossed his mind and ruling by his own whims.

Now, the people have spoken, and a majority want to go in another direction.

Biden and Madam Elect Vice President Kamala Harris promise a more even keeled leadership, more compassion and promising to serve the people, not themselves.

Promises have been made by every politician who has ever sought office at every level.

Some made good on those promises, some did not.

Some tried to fulfill those promises and some did not try.

We do not know what the next four years have in store for us, but we know what the last four years have been like.

What the old regime did or didn’t do and what the new one will or won’t do does not change that fact wounds need to be healed, and we need to come together.

I realize that is not going to happen overnight or in 70-some days when Biden and Harris officially take office, but that does not mean it cannot not happen or will not happen.

Families have been pulled apart, friends have stopped talking, neighbors less neighborly - all because some think one way and others think another way.

Elections have always sparked emotions, always caused hard feelings and have divided us, but this time is different.

This time feels personal for each and every one of us.

I cannot believe anyone went to the polls undecided. I cannot believe anyone didn’t have their minds made up a long time ago.

Because we dug in deep with who we supported, it is tough to let go for some, tough to be graceful winners for others.

Some people took to the streets to celebrate, some to protest, and so many people picked up their phones and went to social media.

None of that helps, none of that will unite us or provide any emotional salve for a nation in badly need of healing.

It is time to think whether our politics means more to us than the people we love the most.

It is time to think whether you really need to share your or someone else’s political opinion on social media.

It is time to think about coming together, having intelligent discussions and sharing of opinions rather than adding to the rancor.

It is time to be better.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor at The Telegram.