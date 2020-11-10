Senior Showcase

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

Hello Finney County and area seniors. We are now highly recommending that you wear a mask while at the Senior Center. The COVID-19 numbers continue to grow in Garden City and all of southwest Kansas. Wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and maintain six feet social distancing whenever possible. Leslie is doing a lot of extra cleaning and sanitizing at the Senior Center to help keep you safe. Marcia, Rhonda and the drivers and staff at Transit are also taking a lot of extra measures to keep the buses and the Transit Center all sanitized and clean. Masks are required to ride the bus.

Medicare Open Enrollment continues through the first week in December. This is the time you can evaluate and make changes to medication coverage and supplemental coverage. RSVP will once again have Dick or Donna to help you evaluate your current Medicare coverages. Call Annette at 275-5566 to make an appointment.

On Wednesday evening, Nov. 18, join Sue Knight and the Ortiz Band for the weekly dance at 7:30 p.m. There is also a chili supper that evening at 5:30 p.m., before the dance.

We are closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in honor of all veterans. We will close early on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 1pm, after lunch is served. We will also be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving.

USDA Commodity distribution is at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18. You must have a 2020 Commodity Eligibility Card and you must call Della at 272-3620 by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16 to reserve food for your family.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Nov. 11: CLOSED VETERAN’S DAY; Dance with DJ Larry ($5 donation per person) 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov 12: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; Blood Pressure Clinic (mask required), 11 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Strength Training. 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 13: Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.; Quilts of Valor Presentation, 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 16: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 17: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 18: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; USDA Commodity Distribution. 10 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; FCCA Board Meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Chili Supper(free will donation), 5:30 p.m.; Dance with Ortiz Band ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Nov. 11: CLOSED VETERAN’S DAY

Thursday, Nov. 12: Pinto beans and ham, corn muffin, pumpkin pie and ice cream.

Friday, Nov. 13: Tuna casserole, broccoli with cheese, breadstick and fruit.

Monday, Nov. 16: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, cauliflower and fruit.

Tuesday, Nov. 17: Homemade chicken noodle soup, crackers, swiss cheeseburger on bun, cherry tomatoes, ranch dressing and pudding.

Wednesday, Nov. 18: Chicken Kiev, baked potato, sour cream, green beans and fruit.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.