Church Events

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic as some are cancelling in-person services and activities for their congregations at this time. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others, depending on the size of the church, are having services as usual but limiting activities.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Sunday worship with the message giving by Pastor Steve Ensz titled "The Victory That Matters", Revelation 15, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, and on the radio, 10:30 a.m.

Monday: Ladies Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Sunday’s service in sanctuary, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Confirmation Class, 10:45 a.m.; Dodge City District Worship Livestream, 3 p.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.

Monday: Parent’s Day Out, 9 a.m.; Young-ish Bible Study, Scouts, Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m.; Stephen Ministry meeting, Bell Choir, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Men’s Emmaus, Women’s Bible Study, noon; Staff Parish Relations meeting, 6 p.m.; Church Conference, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: New Covenant Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.; Men’s Bible Study, Women’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Praise Team practice, 7 p.m.; Online Zoom Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light in Chapel, 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Community Congregational Church

(United Church of Christ)

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Worship service with the message "The Tragedy of an Unprepared Life", Matthew 25: 1-13, 10 a.m.; Fellowship and coffee, 11 a.m.

There is also a live feed of the service on the church’s Facebook page.

Tuesday: Women’s Group dinner, Garden City Steak House, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Choir practice, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Men’s Lunch, Ward’s Cafe, 11:45 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5623.

Trinity Lutheran Church

1010 N. Fleming St.

Sunday: Prayer team, 8:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 9 a.m.; Sunday School for all ages, Birthday Celebration, 10:30 a.m.; 75th Anniversary at Grace, Liberal, 10:30 a.m.; Worship at Grace, Ulysses, 5 p.m.; Worship at Immanuel, Lakin, 7 p.m.

Monday: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.; Girl Scouts, Stephen Ministry, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Preschool-3, 9 a.m.; Get-together -Girls, 10 a.m.; Real Men/Real Leaders, 3:30 p.m.; Open Sewing, bring your project, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Preschool -4, 9 a.m.; ABCD, noon; Midweek Meal, 6 p.m.; Midweek classes for all ages, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Preschool-3, 9 a.m.; Real Men/Real Leaders, 3:30 p.m.

Friday: Preschool -4, 9 a.m.

Saturday: Schweer-VanPetten Wedding, 3 p.m.; Worship service, 5:30 p.m.; Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the church, call (620) 276-3110.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, upstairs, downstairs by Pastor Bob Bates, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message "Running Away from God", 10:45 a.m.

The message will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, later in the day.

A nursery, birth to four-year-old, and Children’s Church, kindergarten to fifth grade, are provided during the worship service. There will be the bread and cup communion during the morning worship service.

Tuesday: Commission meetings, 6:30 p.m.; General Board meeting, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Ladies Bible Study, 10 a.m..; Adult Bible Study in Fellowship Hall, 6:30 p.m.; Youth Groups, first through fifth grade, sixth through 12th grade, downstairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, Time Out Restaurant, 9 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.