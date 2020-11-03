Senior Showcase

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

Hello Finney County and area seniors. We are now highly recommending that you wear a mask while at the Senior Center. Our November/December newsletter has been mailed and is available at the Senior Center now. The November meal menu is also available now.

Medicare Open Enrollment began on Oct. 15 and runs through the first week in December. This is the time you can evaluate and make changes to medication coverage and supplemental coverage. RSVP will once again have volunteers to help you evaluate your current Medicare coverages. Call Annette at 275-5566 to make an appointment.

One of our new activities with Patti is Silver Brushes. Our first class is Monday, Nov. 9. We will be trying different types of painting and different objects to paint on. Join us for fun filled crafty activities. Call Della at 272-3620 to sign up. We want to make sure we have enough supplies and seating.

On Friday evening, Nov. 6, join Sue Knight and the Senior Association for food, fun and fellowship beginning at 6 p.m. Al Miller will provide our entertainment this month,

Monthly birthdays are celebrated on the second Monday of each month. Birthday treats are provided/sponsored by HealthWatch Home Health. Looking ahead, we will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in honor of all veterans. We will also be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; POKER HAND, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength training, 4 p.m.; Dance with Moonshiners ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 5: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; BINGO, 10:30 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6: Nurse (mask required) 10:30 a.m.; Association Meeting and Dinner (Entertainment by Al Miller), 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 9: Silver Brushes Painting, 10:30 a.m.; November Birthday Celebration, 11:45 a.m.; Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 10: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11: CLOSED VETERAN’S DAY

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes with gravy, cauliflower and a cookie.

Thursday, Nov. 5: Spaghetti and meat sauce, breadstick, corn and pudding.

Friday, Nov. 6: Open face hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and fruit.

Monday, Nov. 9: Beef and noodles, peas, garlic bread and fresh orange.

Tuesday, Nov. 10: Oven-fried chicken legs, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and pudding.

Wednesday, Nov. 11: CLOSED VETERAN’S DAY

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.