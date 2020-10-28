Today’s Birthday (10/28/20). Tap into creative inspiration this year. Steadily build for satisfying rewards. Communicate to manage shared financial obstacles this winter, before new income rewards. Adapt to income delays or shortages next summer, before lucrative opportunities benefit joint ventures. Grow through artistic expression, communication and connection.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re getting stronger. Don’t take on more than you can manage by the deadline. Find ways to reduce stress. Practice activities that you love.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow and consider. Express emotions when you feel them. Process recent transitions. Clean and organize your spaces. Connection with nature restores you. Enjoy special rituals.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Practice diplomacy with a team misunderstanding or challenge. Avoid automatic reactions. Things could get awkward. Humor can ease tension. Listen and observe. Gently persuade.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business. You can see what wasn’t working. Moderate a disagreement or clean a mess. Gracefully sidestep a heckler or troll. Keep it professional.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Conditions may not favor travel, although you’d love to get out. Expand your understanding of your subject. Learn through the experience of another.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Unexpected expenses or shortages affect your shared accounts. Collaborate to keep your boat afloat. Strengthen foundational infrastructures. Share resources and talents. Apply focused attention.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share support with your partner. Clean messes and communicate through challenging circumstances. Show up and participate. Practice compassion for yourself and others. Share your appreciations.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on your physical labors and performance to nurture your health and energy. Balance work with rest and good food. Pamper yourself some.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun with people you love. Laughter eases tears. Practice your arts, sports and hobbies. Get carried away by your favorite obsession.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Get involved with domestic projects. Make repairs. Beautify and improve spaces to serve household needs. Celebrate the results with something delicious.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Edit your creative work carefully or risk mistakes. Hidden messes get revealed. Avoid provoking controversies. Don’t publish until the final polish is complete.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Tap another revenue source. Budget carefully to adjust to changes. Exchange valuable services and products. Conserve resources, time and money. Consider long-term impacts.