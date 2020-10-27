Senior Showcase

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

Hello Finney County and Area Seniors. I hope you are enjoying a bit of the white fluff this week. Stay warm and stay safe. We are now highly recommending that you wear a mask while at the Senior Center. We are also moving some tables and chairs to assure social distancing. We want everyone to be safe and to stay healthy. We are still planning a Halloween costume contest and Halloween Bash on Friday, Oct. 30, beginning at 11:30 a.m.. Our November/December newsletter will be mailed later this week.

Don’t forget to vote on or before Tuesday, Nov. 3. Call the County Clerk’s office to find out when you can advance vote. 272-3524

Medicare Open Enrollment began on Oct. 15 and runs through the first week in December. This is the time you can evaluate and make changes to medication coverage and supplemental coverage. RSVP will once again have volunteers to help you evaluate your current Medicare coverages. Call Annette at 275-5566 to make an appointment. It is also possible for you to go online and sign up, independently. Medicare.gov is the website where you can preview plans for open enrollment. You can see both monthly premiums and your anticipated out of pocket annual costs, too.

A quick reminder that October Commodities will be distributed on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. through our west/back parking lot. You had to call Della at 272-3620 by Tuesday Oct. 27 to reserve your food. You must also have 2020 eligibility card to receive this food. There are income guidelines. If we get the snow that is in the forecast for Wednesday, call before you come to the Senior Center to get your food.

Looking ahead, we will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in honor of all veterans. We will also be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Oct. 28: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Commodities Distribution, 10 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength training, 4 p.m.; Dance with Moonshiners ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1:15 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30: Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.; Halloween Costume Judging and prizes, 11:30 a.m.; Halloween Party, 12:45 p.m.; Bridge, 1:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31: Quilts of Valor, 9 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1: Duplicate Bridge, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 3: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength training, 4 p.m.; Dance ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Oct. 28: Homemade beef veggie soup, ham and bacon and cheddar cheese on bun, celery with peanut butter and sherbet.

Thursday, Oct. 29: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies and fruit.

Friday, Oct. 30: Meatloaf, baked potato with sour cream, cauliflower and fruit.

Monday, Nov. 2: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and fruit.

Tuesday, Nov. 3: Baked ham w/ pineapple slice, candied sweet potatoes, green beans and ice cream.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes with gravy, cauliflower and cookie.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.