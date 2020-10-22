Today’s Birthday (10/22/20). Creativity blossoms this year. For satisfying results, apply consistent focus and efforts. Adapt to winter financial changes that motivate you to generate an income breakthrough. Shifting market conditions next summer inspire a shared venture to renewed prosperity. Get the word out for what you love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Professional opportunities flower. You can grow shared accounts, with the Sun in Scorpio for a month. Grab a lucky break. It’s all for family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Adventure together. Develop partnerships over the next month, with the Sun in Scorpio. Take your relationship to the next level. Romance and friendship flower.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Care for yourself to care for others. Prioritize health and wellness, with the Sun in Scorpio. Balance work with fun. Feed your body, mind and spirit.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin a fun, games and romance phase under the Scorpio Sun. Take action for what you love this month. Get playful. Enjoy creative collaboration.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health. The Sun enters Scorpio for a month, favoring home renovation projects. Savor sweet domesticity. Family matters engage you. Invest in your nest.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Research and write your discoveries. The next month, under the Scorpio Sun, benefits communications. Get the word out for a cause near your heart.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Profit from home. Research investments carefully. It’s easier to make money this month, with the Sun in Scorpio. Track income and outflow for growth.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Provide leadership. Your spotlight shines bright with the Sun in your sign this month. Energize a personal dream. Use your power and confidence for good.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Complete projects and invent new possibilities. Thoughts turn inward over the next month, with the Sun in Scorpio. Peaceful settings inspire retrospection and envisioning.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Add your strength. Teamwork generates powerful results, with the Scorpio Sun. Participate with friends, groups and community this month. Together, you can move mountains.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Your professional agenda advances with the Sun in Scorpio. Career matters have your attention this month. Take on a responsibility you’ve been craving. Business booms.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Expand territory this next month under the Scorpio Sun. Exploration and adventure inspire. Study subjects of curiosity, fascination or passion. Enjoy trips and classes.