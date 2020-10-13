Senior Showcase

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

Hello Finney County and southwest Kansas Seniors. We have a lot going on at the Finney County Senior Center this month. We are located at 907 N 10th, right across the Street from Wharton’s Flowers and Gifts. Stop by and visit. We have a lot of books and puzzles to share with you. We also have some durable medical equipment that we loan out to seniors.

Please take every opportunity to be healthy: wear masks, practice social distancing and this is the time for your annual flu shot. The CDC is recommending all seniors get their flu shots by the end of October this year. Yes, I got mine last week.

October is also the time to review your Medicare enrollments. You should have received the Red, White and Blue Medicare and You 2021 handbook last week. That is a good place to start. Medicare Open Enrollment begins Oct. 15. This is the time to evaluate and makes changes to your Medicare D and supplemental policies.

Call Annette at the RSVP Office to schedule an appointment with a Medicare Counselor. Her phone number is 275-5566. This is a change from years past, as the Senior Center Staff are not making the appointments with you.

Friday is a good day to stop in and check us out- and it will be a very casual Friday. We are having Senior Good Off Day – activities and a movie in the afternoon. Looking ahead, our monthly breakfast will be Thursday, Oct. 22 at 8:30 a.m. Call Della to reserve your seat. On Friday, Oct. 30, we will be having a Halloween Costume Contest and party. Make plans to join us for a fun time.

We are looking forward to our regular Thursday and Friday afternoon bridge groups returning.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with Craig Stevens ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 15: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1:15 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Crafts Class (must register with Della), 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16: Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.; Music with Al Miller, 11:30 a.m.; Legal Aide, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1:15 p.m.; Senior Center Goof Off Day - Movie and more, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 18: Duplicate Bridge, 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 19: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 20: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 21: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; FCCA Board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with Ortiz Band ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Breaded baked pork chop, au gratin potatoes, broccoli and fruit.

Thursday, Oct. 15: Sloppy Joe on bun, chips, carrots and ice cream.

Friday, Oct. 16: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, mixed veggies and Oreo cookies.

Monday, Oct. 19: Chicken spaghetti, green beans, breadstick and Oreo cookies.

Tuesday, Oct. 20: Chili cheese dog on bun, chips, corn and fruit.

Wednesday, Oct. 21: Ham and beans, corn muffin, pumpkin pie and ice cream.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.