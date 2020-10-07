Southwest Community

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Maybelle Bowen won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle Sept. 30 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Jean Wildeman took second and Leo Smith finished in third place.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Jeanie Spor won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Leo Smith took second place and Bob Baker finished third.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Alva Burch took first place in three tables of Senior Center Pitch Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. John Bunnell finished in second and Albert Spor took third place.

If interested in playing these games or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.

HAPPY HUSTLERS 4-H CLUB

August

The August meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H Club was held via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 23. Twelve members answered roll call which was naming a favorite school supply. There was no old or new business.

Members present shared their accomplishments at the county fair and talked about their projects. Next month’s meeting will be held on Sept. 14, at a location to be announced.

September

The September meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H Club was held at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 in the Finney County Fairgrounds grandstand meeting room. Thirteen members shared their favorite color for roll call.

The club voted to decorate the bulletin board at the Extension Office for the month of November.

Officer elections were held with the following results: President - Elly Murrell; Vice President - Tristan Clark; Secretary - Lauren Gigot; Treasurer - Cooper Meng; Reporter ; Grady Gleason; Song Leaders - Meara Bergstrom and Rian Linenberger; Recreation Leaders - Lily Koksal and Cameron Barrett; Council members - Lauren Gigot and Grady Gleason.

The song leaders led the club in singing Happy Birthday and the recreation leaders led the club in a game of Pictionary. Next month’s meeting will be on Oct. 11 at Parrot Cove. It will also be parents night.

Tristan Clark, Reporter