Senior Showcase

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

Hello Finney County Seniors and your families, too. We are ready for fall and have quite a few fun things going on in October. A huge welcome back to our bridge players on Thursday and Friday afternoons.

We had to re-schedule our Senior Center Goof Off Day and activities until next Friday, Oct. 16. Plan now to join us for our monthly breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 8:30am. Call Della to get yourself signed up for this tasty breakfast. We are planning a Halloween costume contest and Halloween Bash on Friday, Oct. 30. Stay tuned for more details.

A reminder from last week. The fall season is upon us and it is time to be thinking about your health. Contact your doctor about getting your annual flu shot soon. Your clinic, the local health department, and local pharmacies are all options for getting your 2020 flu shot. Call ahead to schedule a time. For those of you on Medicare, nearly all of the time, your flu shot is covered in full. Most health insurance policies also cover all or part of your flu shot. The Finney County Health Department is planning to re-schedule their free drive-thru flu shot clinic.

Medicare Open Enrollment begins on Oct. 15. This is the time you can evaluate and make changes to medication coverage and supplemental coverage. RSVP will once again have volunteers to help you evaluate your current Medicare coverages. Call Annette at 275-5566 to make an appointment. This is a change from last year. The Senior Center is not doing the scheduling this year. It is also possible for you to go online and sign up, independently. Medicare.gov is the website where you can preview plans for open enrollment. You can see both monthly fees and your anticipated out of pocket annual costs, too.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Senior Voice Committee meeting, 12:45 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with DJ Larry ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; Blood Pressure Clinic (mask required), 11 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1:15 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9: Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.; Bridge, 1:15 p.m. (Senior Goof Off Day and Activities are moved to Friday, Oct. 16)

Sunday, Oct. 11: Duplicate Bridge, 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 12: Birthday Celebration, 11:45 a.m.; Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 13: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with Craig Stevens ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Homemade chicken and rice soup, cheeseburger, celery with peanut butter and fruit.

Thursday, Oct. 8: Cheese manicotti with meat sauce, breadstick, broccoli and ice cream.

Friday, Oct. 9: Beef and noodles, peas, garlic bread and fresh orange.

Monday, Oct. 12: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, cauliflower and fruit.

Tuesday, Oct. 13: Roast turkey breast, mashed potatoes/gravy, corn and pudding.

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Breaded baked pork chop, au gratin potatoes, broccoli and fruit.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.