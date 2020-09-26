Today’s Birthday (09/26/20). Home and family delight this year. Consistent household practices satisfy. Expect the unexpected with shared ventures. Winter changes with travel or study plans motivate a flourishing phase of creativity and communication. Change directions with messaging next summer, before your research hits gold. Connect for shared thriving.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Reach out for community support to navigate unexpected circumstances. Get a broader perspective by connecting with your wider circle. Friends offer another view.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take charge at work to adapt to changes as they occur. Listen to other views to discover what you’ve been missing. Find bridges, stopgaps and solutions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Investigate possibilities. Opportunities can hide under recent changes. Hunt for what you want and find it. Explore options, potential and logistics. Prioritize safety.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Review and update. Adjust to support what’s ahead. Don’t forget an upcoming expense. Confirm intuition, purchases and shared plans.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Adjust your collaboration for unforeseen barriers or changes. Work out communication channels, roles and responsibilities with your partner. Provide a steadying hand. Make lemonade together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Maintain healthy practices despite challenges. Exercise energizes you. Nature feeds your spirit. Prioritize routines for balance, strength and vitality. Discover fresh work inspiration.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Distractions and surprises abound. Focus on fun, family and romance. Get engaged with a project, game or adventure. Spend time with someone charming.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Home and family have your attention. Discuss the changes you’d love. Research materials and supplies. Use what you have in new ways. Imagine the possibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creative projects can flower. Write, sketch and record your views. Edit and refine ideas. Elaborate the best options, and share with trusted advisors for feedback.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Get terms in writing, especially as changes continue to alter the landscape. Adapt to new markets and opportunities. Lucrative ventures spark. Wheel and deal.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Keep your eye on the ball. Avoid risky business. Personal dreams and ambitions get realized with persistence and patience. You can make things happen.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Cut distractions and find a peaceful, private spot for productivity with deadlines, for organizing upcoming plans or for indulging in your favorite self-care rituals.