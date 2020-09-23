Southwest Community

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Ruth Dunlap won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle Sept. 16 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Marlon Wilson took second place and Robin McLinn finished third.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Robin McLinn won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Jeanie Spor finished in second and Dawn Thiel took third place.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Robin McLinn took first place in three tables of senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Albert Spor took second place while Donna Morris and Vi Fry tied for third place.

If interested in participating in these games or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.