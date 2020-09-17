Church Events

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic as some are cancelling in-person services and activities for their congregations at this time. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others, depending on the size of the church, are having services as usual but limiting activities.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, upstairs led by Betty Dague, downstairs by Pastor Bob Bates, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message "When Sparks Fly", 10:45 a.m.

The message will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, later in the day.

A nursery, birth to four-year-old, and Children’s Church, kindergarten to fifth grade, are provided during the worship service.

Wednesday: Ladies Bible Study, 10 a.m..; Adult Bible Study in Fellowship Hall, 6:30 p.m.; Youth Groups, first through fifth grade, sixth through 12th grade, downstairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, Time Out Restaurant, 9 a.m.; Life Group, Pastor Bob’s residence, 7 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Sunday worship with the message giving by Pastor Steve Ensz, "The Prayers of God’s People", Revelation 8:1-5, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, and on the radio, 10:30 a.m.

Monday: Ladies Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

Word of Life Church

3004 N. Third Street

Sunday: Corporate Prayer, 9:30 a.m.; Main service with Pastors Rick and Tami Bear, adult and children, 10:15 a.m.

Wednesday: Adult Bible Study, nursery available for children birth to three years old, 7 p.m.; Royal Rangers, Girls Now, 7 p.m.

Check the website for more information on men's and women's meetings through the month.

Sunday's service is live streamed on YouTube and Facebook at Word of Life Church Garden City KS, 10:15 a.m.

For more information on the church, call (620) 276-3825 or visit www.thewolc.org .

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Sunday’s service will be in Finnup Park, north of the Finnup Center, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Confirmation Class, 10:45 a.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.

Monday: Parent’s Day Out, 9 a.m.; Family Life Committee meeting, 5:45 p.m.; Young-ish Bible Study, Scouts, 6:30 p.m.; Bell Choir, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Men’s Emmaus, Women’s Bible Study, noon; Trustee Committee meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: New Covenant Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.; Bible Adventure, 5:15 p.m.; Men’s Bible Study, Women’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Praise Team practice, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light in Fellowship Hall, 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Trinity Lutheran Church

1010 N. Fleming St.

Sunday: Worship in the Park, potluck to follow, 9 a.m.; Worship - Ulysses, 5 p.m.; Worship - Lakin , 7 p.m.

Monday: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.; Staff meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Girl Scouts, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Preschool-3, 9 a.m.; Get-together -Girls, 10 a.m.; Real Men/Real Leaders, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Preschool -4, 9 a.m.; Newsletter work time, 1 p.m.; Midweek Meal, 6 p.m.; Midweek classes for all ages, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Preschool-3, 9 a.m.; Real Men/Real Leaders, 3:30 p.m.

Friday: Preschool -4, 9 a.m.

Saturday: Worship service, 5:30 p.m.; Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the church, call (620) 276-3110.

Community Congregational Church

(United Church of Christ)

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Worship service with the message "Beating Around the Burning Bush: What’s in a Name: Ehyeh Asher Ehyeh", Exodus 3:11-4:17, 10 a.m.; Coffee and Fellowship, 11 a.m.

There is also a live feed of the service on the church’s Facebook page.

Tuesday: Women’s Group dinner, El Zarape, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Choir practice, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Men’s Lunch, Ward’s Cafe, 11:45 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5623.

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.