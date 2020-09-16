Senior Showcase

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

Hello Finney County Seniors and your families, too. September is National Senior Center Month. Every week there is something new and fun happening.

I also wanted to remind you that the Senior Center is available to rent for your parties, celebrations and family events. Call Della for more information. 272-3620

Johnetta from Finney County Museum is here on Friday to share what’s new and what’s news at Finney County Museum. After Johnetta finishes, stick around for a delicious watermelon feed. You will not want to miss donuts and coffee on Sept. 30. Help us bring back our monthly breakfast on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 8:30 a.m. We will be serving biscuits and gravy. Call by Friday, Sept. 18 to get yourself signed up for breakfast.

Looking ahead, we will have fun decorating grocery bags on Sept. 22 at 10:45. We will have commodities distribution on Sept. 23. You will need to call Della and sign-up for food. The last day to get a farmer’s market card is Sept. 30. Call Della.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Sept. 16: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with Ortiz Band, 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person).

Thursday, Sept. 17: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; WhazzUp Staff, 11:45 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18: Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.; Music by Al Miller, 11:30 a.m.; Finney County Museum Presentation by Johnetta Heberlee, 12:45 p.m.; Watermelon Feed, 1:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20: Duplicate Bridge, 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Decorate a Grocery Bag, 10:45 a.m.; Whazzup Staff, 11:45 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 23: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Commodities, 10 a.m.; Family Feud, 11:15 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with Craig Stevens, 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person).

SENIOR CENTER & MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Sept. 16: Pinto beans w/ ham, corn muffin, pumpkin pie and ice cream.

Thursday, Sept. 17: Swiss cheeseburger, seasoned red potatoes, baked beans and pudding.

Friday, Sept. 18: Goulash, broccoli, seasoned bread and fruit.

Monday, Sept. 21: BBQ shredded pork on bun, scalloped potatoes, peas and Grandma’s cookies/Jasmine rice, carrot, breadstick and fruit.

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Crispy chicken, stir fry/Jasmine rice, carrot, breadstick and fruit.

Wednesday, Sept. 23: Homemade beef vegetable soup, ham with bacon & cheddar on a bun, celery sticks with peanut butter and sherbet.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.