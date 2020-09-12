Today’s Birthday (09/12/20). Love flowers anew this year. Steady action gets results. Barriers disrupt travel and education. Navigate career challenges this winter, before a sweet family phase unfolds. Summer renovations and home upgrades set the stage for a professional growth spurt. Prioritize passion, fun and romance.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Step into renewed leadership. It’s easier to launch professional plans now that Jupiter is direct. Take charge of your career. You’re in growth mode.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Travels, adventures and studies take new ground now that Jupiter stations direct. Launch an exploration of uncharted territory. Expand your terrain. Learn new tricks.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Grow your family fortunes with close observation and steady contributions. Now that Jupiter is direct, it’s easier to save money. Work together to realize a dream.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance to the next level in a partnership. Teamwork comes easier now that Jupiter’s direct. Collaborate, negotiate and compromise. Expand and grow together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your physical energy, health and vitality expand, with Jupiter stationing direct. Practice for powerful performance. Strive for excellence and grow stronger. Routines soothe and satisfy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance your creative plans. Romance and passion and flower, with Jupiter direct. Harness inspiration and enthusiasm. Play and have fun, especially with someone charming.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Nurture your family. It’s a good time to launch home improvement projects, now that Jupiter’s direct. Take action to advance long-anticipated plans. Celebrate together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Communications flow more freely, with Jupiter direct. Launch a creative project. Participate in a growing conversation. Network and strengthen communities. Expand creative collaborations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Fortune blesses your endeavors, inviting fresh abundance. Finances improve, now that Jupiter’s direct, with more lucrative opportunities. Expand your business and profits in new directions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Guard what you love, with Jupiter direct in your sign. You’ve got the power to make things happen. Your influence is expanding; use it for good.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Your intuition gets louder, with Jupiter direct. Insights arise through meditation, reflection and introspection. Consider the past, present and future. Benefit through transition and change.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborations leap forward, with Jupiter direct. Friendship and community ties bring opportunities and benefits. Teamwork can accomplish great things. Expand and strengthen social bonds.