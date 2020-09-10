Church Events

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic as some are cancelling in-person services and activities for their congregations at this time. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others, depending on the size of the church, are having services as usual but limiting activities.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, upstairs led by Betty Dague, downstairs by Pastor Bob Bates, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message "From the Walker to the Walker", 10:45 a.m.

The message will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, later in the day.

A nursery, birth to four-year-old, and Children’s Church, kindergarten to fifth grade, are provided during the worship service.

Tuesday: Deacons meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: No Ladies Prayer Time.; Adult Bible Study in Fellowship Hall, 6:30 p.m.; Youth Groups, first through fifth grade, sixth through 12th grade, downstairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, Time Out Restaurant, 9 a.m.; Life Group, Pastor Bob’s residence, 7 p.m.

Friday: Newsletter deadline.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Sunday worship with the message giving by Pastor Steve Ensz, "The Lamb, My Shepherd", Revelation 7, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, and on the radio, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Sunday’s service will be in Finnup Park, north of the Finnup Center, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.

Monday: Young-ish Bible Study, Scouts, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Men’s Emmaus, Women’s Bible Study, noon; Outreach Committee, 5:30 p.m.; Finance Committee meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: New Covenant Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.; Men’s Bible Study, Women’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Praise Team practice, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Crist Circle, 9:30 a.m.; Noon Circle, noon; Harder-Lee Circle, 2 p.m.; Evening Circle, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light in Fellowship Hall, 5:45 p.m.; Walk to Emmaus Community Gathering, 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.