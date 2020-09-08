Senior Showcase

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

Hello September. Welcome Fall! Not quite ready for the forecasted splash of winter this week. September is National Senior Center Month. Every week there is something new and fun happening.

I also wanted to remind you that the Senior Center is available to rent for your parties, celebrations and family events. Call Della for more information. 272-3620

A few special activities to look forward to in September include BINGO on Sept. 25, Whazzup with Staff on Tuesdays before lunch, Jeopardy game and Sundae Bar on Sept. 11, birthday party on Sept. 14, Johnetta from Finney County Museum on Friday, Sept. 18 and more. You will not want to miss donuts and coffee on Sept. 30. Help us bring back our monthly breakfast on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 8:30am.

We see a lot of fellas shooting pool/snooker each day and a few domino players have returned too. We are looking forward to our regular bridge groups returning. Our first and third Monday bridge ladies are back, but nothing much going on with Bridge on Thursday or Friday afternoons. I thoroughly enjoyed playing a couple of hands of Skip Bo last Thursday afternoon.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Sept. 9: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with Bob Walters, ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 10: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; BIood Pressure Check (mask required), 11 a.m.; WhazzUp Staff; 11:45 a.m..; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11: Nurse (mask required), 11 a.m.; JEOPARDY, 11:30 a.m.; Sundae Bar, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 13: Duplicate Bridge, 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 14: September birthday celebration, 11:45 a.m.; Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Whazzup Staff, 11:45 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 16: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; FCCA Board Meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with Ortiz Band ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Sept. 9: Cheese stuffed ravioli with marinara sauce, green beans, bread stick and fruit.

Thursday, Sept. 10: Sloppy Joe on bun, chips, carrots and ice cream.

Friday, Sept. 11: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, mixed veggies and Oreo.

Monday, Sept. 14: Spaghetti, green beans, bread stick and fruit.

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Chili cheese hot dog on a bun, chips, corn and fruit.

Wednesday, Sept. 16: Pinto beans w/ ham, corn muffin, pumpkin pie and ice cream.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.