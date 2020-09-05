You Docs

Paul Hines, 23, played for the Providence Grays in 1878. He's known for three remarkable achievements: the first recorded unassisted triple play, the first Triple Crown and being the first player to wear sunglasses on the field - possibly because as a centerfielder he committed 27 (sun-forced?) errors in 82 games.

Since then, the science of sun protection for eyes has come a long way, but, says the American Academy of Ophthalmology, a lot of folks still don't know how to determine if sunglasses are protecting their eyes from serious damage.

Ultraviolet A and B rays increase your risk of developing cataracts, growths on the eye and cancer, and may worsen glare if you have glaucoma. So take this quiz to see how sunglass-savvy you are.

1. Polarized, dark and/or tinted lenses offer increased protection from sun damage. True or false?

2. Sunglasses are for sunny days. True or false?

3. Cheap sunglasses cheap out on protection. True or false?

You also scored an unassisted triple play if you said all these are false!

- Polarized lenses don't block more radiation, they block glare. Darker and tinted lenses also don't cut out UV rays more effectively - although they can make it easier to see a ball in motion. Make sure your glasses say they block 100 percent of UV-A and UV-B or say 100 percent UV 400 protection.

- UV light gets through clouds and haze. Wear sunglasses daily.

- Less-expensive sunglasses marked as 100 percent UV-blocking are as effective as more expensive options.

