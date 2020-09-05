Church Events

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic as some are cancelling in-person services and activities for their congregations at this time. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others, depending on the size of the church, are having services as usual but limiting activities.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message "Yes Dear", 10:45 a.m.

The message will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, later in the day.

A nursery, birth to four-year-old, and Children’s Church, kindergarten to fifth grade, are provided during the worship service.

Monday: Church office closed for Labor Day.

Tuesday: Commission meeting, 6:30 p.m.; General Board meeting, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Ladies Prayer Time, Fellowship Hall, 10 a.m.; Adult Bible Study in Fellowship Hall, 6:30 p.m.; Youth Groups, first through fifth grade, sixth through 12th grade, downstairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, Time Out Restaurant, 9 a.m.; Life Group, Pastor Bob’s residence, 7 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Sunday worship with the message giving by Pastor Steve Ensz, "Who Can Stand?", Revelation 6, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, and on the radio, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

Word of Life Church

3004 N. Third Street

Sunday: Corporate Prayer time, 9:30 a.m.; Main service with Pastors Rick and Tami Bear, adult and children, 10:15 a.m.

Check the website for more information on men's and women's meetings through the month.

Sunday's service is live streamed on YouTube and Facebook at Word of Life Church Garden City KS, 10:15 a.m.

For more information on the church, call (620) 276-3825 or visit www.thewolc.org .

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Sunday’s service will be in Finnup Park, north of the Finnup Center, 9:30 a.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.

Monday: Office closed for Labor Day.

Tuesday: Men’s Emmaus, noon; Staff Parish Relations meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: New Covenant Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.; Men’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Women’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Praise Team practice, 7 p.m.

Thursday: UMW Executives meeting, 10:30 a.m.; Nominations Committee meeting, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Community Garden work day, 9 a.m.; Saturday Night Light in Fellowship Hall, 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Trinity Lutheran Church

1010 N. Fleming St.

Sunday: Prayer team, 8:30 a.m.; Worship service, 9 a.m.; Sunday School for all ages, birthday celebrations, 10:30 a.m.; Life after Confirmation luncheon, 11:30 a.m.; Worship - Ulysses, 5 p.m.; Worship - Lakin - cancelled, 7 p.m.

Monday: Church office closed, no preschool for Labor Day.

Tuesday: Preschool-3, 9 a.m.; Get-together -Girls, 10 a.m.; Staff meeting, 2 p.m.; Real Men/Real Leaders, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Preschool -4. 9 a.m.; Midweek Meal, 6 p.m.; Midweek classes for all ages, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Preschool-3, 9 a.m.; Real Men/Real Leaders, 3:30 p.m.

Friday: Preschool -4, 9 a.m.

Saturday: Circuit Forum - MP, 10 a.m.; Worship service, 5:30 p.m.; Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the church, call (620) 276-3110.

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.