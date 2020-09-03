Today’s Birthday (09/03/20). Romantic and family bonds deepen this year. Disciplined actions contribute for the ones you love. Resolve a professional challenge this winter, before a time of special family sweetness. Make domestic changes next summer, before your career reaches new heights. It’s all for love.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Listen to a wise elder. Solve a puzzle. Reaffirm a personal commitment. You’re getting stronger with each step forward. Follow your heart where it leads.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Settle into your private sanctuary. Review plans and revise strategies to adapt to changing conditions. Consider different options. New possibilities stretch old boundaries.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Work out new ways to connect with friends. Not everyone has the same risk tolerance. Community roots run deep. Feed and nurture them with love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Call for and offer professional support when needed. Track budgets to monitor progress. Give up unnecessary practices or expenses. Adjust and adapt.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Roads that previously seemed blocked could open. Communication, organization, planning and preparation allow your exploration to advance. Connect in new ways to strengthen networks.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider another’s point of view. Focus on maintaining functional systems, and keep the machinery flowing smoothly. Find a financial solution. Collaborate for shared gain.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Share support. Words can get twisted in unexpected ways. An answer may seem elusive. Treat your partner with patience and kindness. Allow extra consideration.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Go for excellence. Your performance has been gaining attention. Talk about the results you’d love to see. Patiently, persistently practice. Slow and steady wins.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You can get the results you’re after. Listen to elders and your inner wisdom. Follow your emotions as well as intellect. Lead with heart.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Your home and family require more attention. Spice things up with new recipes or projects. Monitor and conserve supplies. Gather and preserve windfall fruit.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy a new creative project or assignment. Articulate the message. Set rules and guidelines. Avoid another’s argument. Record feelings and observations in your journal.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Have faith in your abilities to produce results. Monitor and adapt with changes. Answer without offering unrequested information. Discover a solution to an old problem.