Southwest Community

Senior Center Pinochle

Robin McLinn won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle on Aug. 26 at the Senior Center of Finney County. John Bunnell took second place and Bob Baker finished third.

Senior Center Double Pinochle

Maybelle Bowen won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Bob Baker finished in second while Albert Spor took third place.

Senior Center Pitch

John Bunnell won first place in two tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Alva Burch took second as Robin McLinn and Albert Spor tied for third place.

If interested in joining in to play the games, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.