Senior Showcase

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

We are gearing up for a busy September. September is National Senior Center Month. Patti has a lot of fun activities and games planned for us. We will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 7. No meals or activities or bus services that day.

I also wanted to remind you that the Senior Center is available to rent for your parties, celebrations and family events.

Our September-October newsletter should have hit your mailboxes earlier this week. All the news about activities and events and meals at the Senior Center is included in this newsletter. If you are not on our mailing list, please call Della at 272-3620 to get yourself added for this mailing. You may also stop by the center to pick up a newsletter or a menu.

A few special activities to look forward to in September include Bingo on Sept. 3 and Sept. 25, Whazzup with staff on Tuesdays before lunch, Jeopardy game and Sundae Bar on Sept. 11, birthday party on Sept. 14, Johnetta from Finney County Museum on Friday, Sept. 18 and more. You won’t want to miss donuts and coffee on Sept. 30. Help us bring back our monthly breakfast at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training. 4 p.m.; Dance with Craig Stevens, 7:30pm ($5 donation per person).

Thursday, Sept. 3: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Bingo, 10:30a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 4: Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.; Association Supper (meal catered by Webb’s BBQ and entertainment by Michael Gonzales), 6 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 7: CLOSED LABOR DAY

Tuesday, Sept. 8: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Whazzup Staff???, 11:45 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 9: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with Bob Walters, 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

SENIOR CENTER AND MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Ginger citrus chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, peas and fruit.

Thursday, Sept. 3: Chicken and dumpling soup, turkey with bacon and swiss cheese on a bun, celery stick, ranch dressing and fruit.

Friday, Sept. 4: BBQ Teriyaki pork loin, cheddar mashed potatoes, broccoli and fresh orange.

Monday, Sept. 7: CLOSED LABOR DAY

Tuesday, Sept. 8: Roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes/gravy, corn and pudding.

Wednesday, Sept. 9: Cheese stuffed ravioli with marinara sauce, green beans, breadstick and fruit.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.