From Zoo to You

Lee Richardson Zoo is happy to announce that Story Time has returned! Every Monday morning, we host a Story Time that includes a craft and a chance to see animal artifacts or an animal guest up close, along with the reading of a children’s book. The activities and stories are geared for children from birth to preschool, along with their caretakers and families.

If you have attended our Story Time program in the past, you will probably notice a few changes. First, we have moved outside! Story Time will now be hosted on the lawn in front of the giraffe habitat. This move provides extra space and allows for plenty of social distancing between groups.

You are welcome to bring a blanket or something else to sit on, as the grass can sometimes be damp. This move also means that it will be weather dependent, and Story Time may be cancelled due to rain or other inclement weather. You can check the Zoo’s website and social media for updates if you are unsure!

Another difference is with the crafts we provide. Instead of making your craft here at the Zoo, we will be providing kits that can be taken home and completed later. This method ensures all craft supplies are clean and safe. It also avoids the sharing of objects and the possibility of spreading germs. Each craft kit includes directions with a photo of the finished product, and most of the supplies needed. Common household items, such as glue and crayons, will need to be supplied at home.

These programs can be an excellent addition to your family’s Zoo adventures. We share a new story every week, often centered around animals you can find right at the Lee Richardson Zoo! You can even try to find them after the program and say hello.

Interested in adding Story Time into your next visit? Simply come to the lawn in front of the giraffes at 10:30am on Mondays. We hope to see you there for all the fun! For more information, you can visit www.leerichardsonzoo.org or check the Lee Richardson Zoo Facebook page for updates.

Julianne Werts is a conservation education specialist at Lee Richardson Zoo.